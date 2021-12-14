Last Minute Deal: OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

We have an awesome last-minute deal on the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is available in our deals store for just $99.95, it normally retails for $120.

ADAM Elements provide you with the tools to unlock the power of your productivity. The OMNIA Q5 power station is specifically designed to support iPads, Apple Watch, iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Pencil simultaneously while providing optimum charging ability, storage convenience, and ergonomic with the necessary safety features in place. Modular parts. The charging station & the charging pad can be used separately

The charging station & the charging pad can be used separately USB-A & USB-C ports. Ensures compatibility with any Apple Watch chargers you have

Ensures compatibility with any Apple Watch chargers you have Serves as an ergonomic stand. The angle ranges from 15° to 20° which gives creators sufficient angles to work comfortably

The angle ranges from 15° to 20° which gives creators sufficient angles to work comfortably Designed for the Apple device ecosystem. Maximize your desk space while keeping all of your iPhone / iPad / AirPods / Apple Watch / Apple Pencil in one place

Maximize your desk space while keeping all of your iPhone / iPad / AirPods / Apple Watch / Apple Pencil in one place Supports wireless charging. iPhone (7.5W) / Android (15W) / AirPods / AirPods Pro / Apple Watch / Apple Pencil Gen2 & any earbuds with wireless charging function Note: Apple Watch charging module is not included with the charging station

Specs Color: black

Materials: aluminum, PVC

Dimensions: 3.3″H x 4.9″L x 6.2″W

Weight: 6.2oz

Input interface: USB-C

Power rating input: 9V — 3A, 12V — 3A, 15V — 3A, 20V — 3A (PD/QC)

Output interface Wireless charger: 15W max. USB-A USB-C

Output power rate iPad charging (18W max): 5V — 3A, 9V — 2A, 12V — 1.5A Wireless phone charging pad (15W max): 5V — 3A, 9V — 2A, 12V — 1.5A Apple Watch charging dock (5W max): 5V — 1A AirPods charging base (5W max): 5V — 1A Apple Pencil charging base (5W max): 5V — 1A

Indicator lights

Certifications: CE/FCC/RoHS/BSMI R39108/NCC

Protections: Over-heat, Over-charge, Foreign Object Detection

Compatibility: iOS & Android

No adapter included

Manufacturer’s 3-year warranty Compatibility iPad charging iPad models up to 12.9″

Wireless phone charging pad iPhone (7.5W) & Android (15W) phones

Apple Watch charging dock All Apple Watch Series

AirPods charging base: AirPods, AirPods Pro

Apple Pencil charging base Apple Pencil 2nd generation



You can find out more details about this great deal on the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals