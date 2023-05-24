Last Minute Deal: Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain, Save 61%

We have an awesome last minute deal on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 61% off the normal price, it is available in our deals store for just $18.99.

No one wants the bulky and tangled chargers anymore…and if all the power we need can be put in a little device, we’d take it. Right? This Smart Keychain replaces the typical charging cable and uses the microcomputer electronic system to wirelessly charge the touch-sensitive Apple Watch by simply placing the watch on a black magnetic charger. It’s easy to use. The strong magnetic adsorption allows you to adjust the angle freely without deviating from the charger center. This charger with a built-in 950mAh lithium-ion battery can charge all Apple Watch series. Portable, and pocket-size when you’re outdoors, the pocket size of portable charger will be carried around and it’s easy to put in your pocket and bag while you’re exercising. Wireless charging via magnetic center ring

Four LED lights indicate charging status

Built-in 950mAh battery can charge all Apple Watch series

Portable, pocket-size allows easy carrying & storage

Smart keychain can be charged while charging

Specs Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic, metal

Product dimensions: 2.5″W x 3″H x 0.5″D

Output: magnet wireless charger

Input: microUSB 5V-350mA

Power button: press 3 seconds (on), press the button (off)

Built-in 950mAh battery

4 LED lights

Safety protection: overheat, over-current, over-voltage, short circuit

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Compatibility All Apple Watch series Includes Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Charging Power Cable

Manual

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store sat the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals