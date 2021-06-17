Last Chance Deal: Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan, Save 41%

We have a great last chance deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, the Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan.

You can save an impressive 41% off the price of the Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, it is available to buy for just $49.

Enjoy discounted mobile phone service with Tello’s Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan. This deeply discounted Tello wireless bundle includes unlimited talk & text plus 2GB/month, for the next 6 months. Tello offers coast-to-coast wireless coverage on a top nationwide GSM network. Minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico are included in all plans at the same rate as domestic calls, plus you get a free hotspot. If the allotted data runs out, unlimited 2G data kicks in. Tello gives new meaning to wireless freedom with no contract and absolutely no fees. After the initial 180 days, you can upgrade or downgrade your plan as needed.

Break free from contracts, staying as long or as short as you’d like

Pay upfront w/ no contract, activation, or early termination fees

Stay connected with coast-to-coast 4G LTE coverage

Add Pay As You Go for super affordable international calls & texts

The Tello Value Prepaid 6-Month Plan is available for a limited time in the Geeky Gadgets deals store, you can find out more information at the link below.

Get This deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals