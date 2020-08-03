LaserPeckerPro portable lazer engraver from $289

LaserPeckerPro is an advanced portable laser engraver, capable of easily and quickly engraving almost any surface. After raising more than $2 million thanks to over 6,500 backers the laser engraver is now available via Indiegogo in demand with early bird pricing available from $289, offering a 27% saving of the recommended retail price.

“LaserPecker Pro is upgraded with an auto-adjusting support stand that sets up and focuses in seconds. All you have to do is put the engraving target on the spot. The built-in sensors of the stand will measure the distance between the laser generator and the target and automatically adjust the height to make sure the focal point is the correct distance from the surface of the object.”

“Before engraving, LaserPecker Pro will first show the planned trajectory of the pattern by projecting a guide laser on the target surface. Users can easily adjust the size, position, and the rotation angle of the pattern based on the preview trajectory. Once satisfied with the pattern, just press the button to burn it in!”

Source : Indiegogo

