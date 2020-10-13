FLIKK: 2-in-1 laptop case and stand $44

The uniquely named FLIKK as both a laptop case and stand in one allowing you to protect your laptop during transit, transforming the FLIKK into a tilting stand when required. Supporting both 13 and 15 inch laptops the FLIKK provides to different heights depending on your needs and can be altered with a simple one-handed “pull and pop” operation.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $44 or £33, offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the FLIKK Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the FLIKK project watch the promotional video below.

“Are you guilty of propping your laptop with everyday objects for an optimal viewing angle? What if you have to constantly be on the go? Many conventional laptop stands come with an ergonomic drawback as there is a lack of appropriate elevation and right angles for our viewing pleasure. The deployment of the stand is often hard to activate and don’t get us started on the design!”

“The adjustable elevation allows you to toggle to your desired angle of 15° or 20°. This feature promotes better back posture by raising the viewing angle of your laptop. A win-win situation to better our home workstations now!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals