Land Rover Defender gets a fancy rooftop tent

Land Rover knows the people who buy the Defender probably want to spend some time in the great outdoors. Two facilitate spending even more time outdoors; Land Rover has teamed up with Autohome, which is the world’s leading producer of roof tents. The result is a Land Rover Defender roof tent that’s available to purchase for €3,081.96, which is about $3500 in the United States.

Land Rover says that the new Defender has a maximum payload of 900 kg and a static roof load of 300 kg. The tent makes the vehicle “the ultimate 4 x 4 for overland trips.” The tent is built using an intuitive design and premium quality materials that have been proven in harsh climates. The tent is enclosed by a lightweight fiberglass shell that protects it and allows it to be erected single-handedly in seconds.

To deploy the tent, users need only to unclip the fastener at the rear and lift the shell slightly for the integrated gas struts to take over and fully open the carbon gray fabric sides. The tent can sleep two adults on a full-size luxury cotton mattress and comes with pillows, and interior LED light, and stowage net. It can be accessed from either side of the vehicle and includes an extendable aluminum ladder stored inside the stowage back when the tents not in use.

