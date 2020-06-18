Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule comes in bright colors

Lamborghini has announced a new design edition of the potent Urus SUV. The latest version is called the Urus Pearl Capsule and comes in one of three very bright Pearl colors. The high-gloss, four-layer Pearl colors include Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis, and Verde Mantis. The names of those colors might not be apparent for those who don’t speak Italian, but they are yellow, orange, and green.

To offset the new bright colors, the Urus Pearl Capsule edition also gets gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip, and other details. The tailpipes are matte gray and the Pearl Capsule edition rolls on 23-inch high-gloss black wheels with body-color accents.

Inside the interior gets a matching two-tone color combination with hexagon-shaped stitching and logo embroidery on the headrests. The vehicles also get numerous carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details on the interior. Buyers can also get an exclusive optional fully-electric seat that features perforated Alcantara. Pricing on the Urus Pearl Capsule is unknown.

