Lamborghini SC20 open top track car unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a new open top track car, the Lamborghini SC20, it features a V12 engine by Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

The car comes with around 760 horsepower and it features a carbon fiber body and racing aerodynamics.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse presents the SC20, a unique specimen of an open-top track car type-approved for road use. The SC20 is the second one-off engineered by the motorsport department and designed by Centro Stile in Sant’Agata Bolognese: the car was created following the customer’s wishes, who was involved in the project from the very first drawings by Lamborghini’s designers.

The common goal was to build a unique vehicle, extreme in its design and performance, and able to combine aerodynamic solutions taken from racing Lamborghinis incorporating unprecedented lines and exclusive details. “Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” commented Mitja Borkert, Head of Design Lamborghini Centro Stile.

You can find out more details about the new Lamborghini SC20 over at Lamborghini’s website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

