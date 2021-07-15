Lamborghini Huracan Mexico Edition unveiled

Lamborghini has unveiled a special edition version of its Huracan, the Lamborghini Huracan Mexico Edition.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Mexico Edition is launching to celebrate 10 years in the region, the company opened its first showroom in Mexico city in 20210.

Lamborghini’s first showroom in Mexico opened in 2010 in the heart of Mexico City. Lamborghini has since seen great success and expanded its presence in the region with another dealership in Monterrey in northern Mexico. To commemorate the brand’s now decade-long presence, Lamborghini Mexico commissioned four special edition models—each of the V10 super sports cars were configured using a vast array of color and finishes, and fastened with a celebratory plaque symbolizing each theme on each vehicle’s firewall.

“Mexico has become an influential force for a growing automotive community in Latin America and we’re proud to celebrate this partnership with Grand Chelem,” said Federico Foschini, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “The four special edition models designed with the brand’s Ad Personam program present the endless possibilities available to clients when configuring their own Lamborghini vehicle.”

