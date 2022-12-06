Knights of Honor II Sovereign RTS game launches on PC

Gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Knights of Honor II: Sovereign real-time strategy (RTS) game, developed by Bulgarian Black Sea Studios. Will be pleased to know that it has today officially launched and is now available to enjoy on PC systems. The new strategy game provides an exciting story line in which you must take the small Spanish kingdom of Aragon to be the supreme ruler of Spain, overcoming many obstacles along the way.

Features of the second game in the series include : Accessible Grand Strategy – From religion to city development, experience exciting depth with better approachability than ever, Real-Time Gameplay – Medieval Europe comes alive, no turns needed, Royal Court – Appoint Marshalls, Clerics, Merchants, Diplomats, and Spies to exert your will across the land, RTS Battles – Directly lead your armies in riveting RTS combat and multiplayer gameplay that allows you to join with friends to take on the challenges of mediaeval Europe. The game is now available to purchase for PC systems and for the next week is available at a 12% discount to celebrate its launch.

Knights of Honor II Sovereign gameplay

“Sovereign includes all the depth players desire while being the gate-way game to the grand strategy genre, presenting the world as a living, breathing miniature, alive and ripe for the taking. Choose your royal court carefully and determine the destiny of your people, be it riches, conquest, intrigue, trade, or defeat! Raise armies to defend your lands or take war to the enemy – even jump into battle directly in action-packed RTS combat. The path is open: become the true Sovereign of your people.”

Source : Black Sea Games





