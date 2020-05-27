Kingston 7.68TB SSD now available

Kingston Technology has this week announced the availability of their new performance data centre SSD is in the form of the Data Center 500R (DC500R) and 450R (DC450R) SATA SSD, with the DC1000M 7.68 TB U.2 NVMe shipping next month during June 2020. Offering predictable IO and low latency for data centers using both NVMe and/or SATA. All are backed by a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.

“Higher capacity options for data centers enables organizations to increase storage space in their current footprint as Cloud computing continues to grow at unprecedented levels,” said Tony Hollingsbee, SSD business manager, Kingston EMEA. “Our evolving line of data center storage solutions serve enterprise customers of all levels from hyperscalers on down and are a key component for organizations to keep the total cost of ownership down.”

Features of the Kingston’s 7.68 TB data center SSDs include:

DC500R:

– VMware Ready SSD engineered for read-intensive applications such as webservers, virtual desktop infrastructure, operational databases and real-time analytics.

– I/O speeds and response times (latency) data centers can deploy with confidence, ensuring high levels of performance in the working application and downstream at the user interface.

DC450R:

– Specific, focused feature set for read-intensive applications and optimized for data centers looking to not overspend on more expensive write-intensive SSDs.

– Designed for content-delivery networks, edge computing applications and a wide array of software-defined storage architectures.

DC1000M:

– Hot-pluggable U.2 (2.5″) form factor, allowing seamless integration with latest generation servers and storage arrays currently using PCIe and U.2 backplanes.

– Enterprise-grade features such as end-to-end path protection, power-loss protection (PLP) and telemetry monitoring for increased data reliability.

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals