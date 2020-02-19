Kingston Encrypted IronKey D300 receives NATO Restricted Level Certification



Kingston Digital Europe Has today confirmed that its Kingston IronKey D300, IronKey D300S and IronKey D300SM portable encrypted flash drives have been listed in the NATO Information Assurance Product Catalogue (NIAPC). Meaning that the range of USB flash drives and security products meet “NATO’s nations, civil and military bodies’ operational requirements”.

The IronKey USB drive series is FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certified, meaning it meets key government requirements such as physical anti-tampering security, strong cryptographic key management and enhanced authentication capabilities.

“FIPS 140-2 is a series of requirements and standards for cryptographic modules to maintain the integrity of the data protected by the module. The Level 3 certification calls for tamper-evident physical security to protect malicious users from getting to the cryptographic module. The IronKey USB series is manufactured with a rugged zinc casing and data onboard is protected by military-grade 256-bit AES-XTS hardware-based encryption, with the internal cryptographic module epoxied to the casing for the highest level of tamper protection.”

“We are pleased that the IronKey D300 series drives are now certified, joining some of our previous encrypted USB drives that were certified in the past, like the D100 and D200. This signifies to customers that IronKey is a well-known and trusted brand throughout NATO and its member government agencies for securing data on a restricted level,” said Oscar Escayola, BM Flash Manager EMEA. “Kingston is committed to creating encrypted USBs that protect military and government level data, so customers with strong data protection requirements can be assured that it will meet their data security demands when sensitive data is in transit.”

Source : TPU

