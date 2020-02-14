Kingdom Come Deliverance currently free on Epic Games Store

The excellent mediaeval adventure game Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now available for free via the Epic Games Store, offering a chance for those who have not yet enjoyed the action role-playing game developed by Warhorse Studios to do so. Free access is provided until February 20th, 2020. The game features branching quest lines and an open world environment which encourages immersive gameplay, and includes early 15th century period-accurate weapons, clothing, combat techniques, and architecture, recreated with the assistance of architects and historians.

“Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces! The story takes place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. On the orders of Hungarian king Sigismund, Cuman mercenaries raid the mining village of Skalitz, a major source of silver.”

“One of the survivors of that massacre is Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Destitute and vengeful, Henry joins the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who leads a resistance movement against Sigismund’s invasion. As Henry pursues justice for his murdered family, he becomes involved in an effort to restore Bohemia’s rightful king and Sigismund’s half-brother, Wenceslaus IV, to the throne. “

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an action role-playing game set in an open world environment and played from a first-person perspective which utilizes a classless role-playing system, allowing the player to customize their skills to take on roles such as a warrior, bard, thief or their hybrids. Abilities and stats grow depending on what the player does and says through branched dialogue trees.”

Source : EGS

