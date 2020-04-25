Kiko kids smart height measure and scales $99

If you are searching for an easy way to measure the height of your children you may be interested in a new smart measure called Kiko. Launched by Kickstarter this month the easy-to-use height measurement system and smart scale offers a unique alternative to analogue tape measures and scales. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Kiko, the world’s first laser height measure and smart scale system designed specifically for children and young adults.

Early bird pledges are available from $99 or roughly £80 offering a 23% discount off the recommended retail price of $129, which will take effect once the Kickstarter campaign comes to an end in just over 46 days. The Kiko accurately measures height with a laser. Unlike other sensors (e.g. ultrasonic), laser moves at a constant, so Kiko can achieve highly accurate figures at the speed of light, say its creators.

“Kiko is the world’s first set of instruments consisting of a laser height measure paired with a digital scale, together enabling you to track your child’s growth with ease and accuracy. Now you can conveniently check your child’s height and weight with a single application. Take care of your child’s health with a single click of a button.With Kiko, you no longer need to visit the doctors or rely on schools for reliable measurements. Starting now, measure your child’s height and weight easily and accurately at home—anywhere in the house! And with the smartphone application, you can track your child’s growth over the year.”

“Many households nowadays own a scale to measure weight. With that said, how about when measuring height? Generations of parents have struggled to measure their children’s height using a pencil and a tape measure. In addition to the struggle of having children stand still and straight against the wall, obtaining accurate readings have been a challenge. Since professional equipments were expensive and clunky, height measurement has been typically deferred to doctor’s office visits—which cost time and money.”

Source : Kickstarter

