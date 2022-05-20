Ken Block reveals his new Pikes Peak racer

Ken Block is going back to Pike’s Peak to take on the iconic hill climb in a new racing car. His new racing car is a vintage Porsche 911 that is heavily modified. Like most of Block’s cars, this one has an odd name. It’s known as Hoonipigasus.

It’s not clear exactly how the car came by a strange name, but we’re sure it has something to do with the bright pink color. Pikes Peak racing cars are known for outrageous aerodynamics, and Hoonipigasus certainly has that.

It has a massive rear wing, a massive front spoiler, and an equally massive rear splitter. The heart of the car is a mid-mounted twin-turbo flat-six making 1400 horsepower. The car also has wild suspension that is height adjustable and utilizes GPS for adjustments. The car is all-wheel-drive and uses a sequential transmission.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals