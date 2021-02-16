Keepods keep your earbuds in place

If your earbuds have the tendency to fall out while you are training, running or engaging in your favourite activity. You may be interested in a new gadget called Keepods, which have been specifically designed to help keep your earbuds securely in place no matter what activity you are engaged in. Thanks to over 1,000 backers the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 29 days remaining.

Early bird pledges are available from $15 with delivery expected to take place during May 2021.

