Jeep Wrangler gets a few tweaks for 2022

Jeep has announced what’s new for the 2022 Wrangler. Rubicon models that use the 3.6-liter V-6 engine with the eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual get a new 4.88 axle ratio. The axle ratio offers a 100:1 crawl ratio. Sahara and Rubicon models get standard remote proximity keyless entry.

That same keyless entry technology is optional on other models in the Technology Group. Sahara and Rubicon come standard with premium audio featuring an 8.4-inch touchscreen. Sport and Sport S models get a seven-inch touchscreen ratio unless shoppers choose a two-door without air conditioning.

The electrified Sahara 4xe gets blue tow hooks a standard, and blue pad print is added to the wheels for all 4xe models. The High Altitude 4xe has 20-inch wheels with the new design, and exterior mirrors feature integrated turn signals. A newcolor for 2022 called Silver Zenith is replacing Billet Silver.

