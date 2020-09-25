Jeep Wave Customer Care program expanded to cover three years of maintenance

Jeep is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the brand by adding some new special edition models to its lineup. The vehicles are essentially badge packages with no major changes compared to standard versions. What Jeep fans may be more interested in is the fact that the cheap Wave Customer Care program has been significantly expanded for all 2021 models.

The Jeep Wave program has been improved to offer three years of wary-free maintenance and Jeep dealerships. The maintenance includes free oil changes and tire rotations. Other Jeep Wave features include 24/7 support via phone or chat, trip interruption service, and first a rental coverage.

Customers also get VIP access to select exclusive Jeep brand events. The service plan is available with all 2021 Jeep models that are leased or purchased outright. The automaker also has a special 80th Anniversary Edition version of each of its models that features unique wheels and special badging among other items.

