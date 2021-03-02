Jeep rumored to release a Peugeot-based SUV next year

Right now, the least expensive model in the Jeep range is the Renegade. The automaker is reportedly going to release a Peugeot-based SUV that’s smaller than the Renegade in 2022 that will sit beneath it in the Jeep hierarchy. According to the rumor, the new Jeep will be built by Fiat.

According to the sources, the new SUV will be based on the Common Modular Platform underpinning the Peugeot 208 and Citroen C4, along with other models, and has no name for now. That platform is modular and can use gasoline, diesel, hybrid, or electric powertrains.

Jeep’s new model is expected to come in front-wheel-drive and optional all-wheel-drive using a hybrid system with electricity powering the rear wheels. The vehicle isn’t expected to be pointed at off-road adventures as many of Jeep’s other models are.

