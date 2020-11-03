Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept debuts

Jeep has unveiled a cool concept vehicle based on the Gladiator pickup. The concept is called the Jeep Gladiator Top Dog Concept and is aimed directly at mountain bike enthusiasts. She built the vehicle with all sorts of Jeep Performance Parts to provide everything needed to spend the day or weekend on the trails.

The vehicle’s biggest change comes with the removal of the standard truck bed and the addition of a PCOR flatbed storage system. The passenger side has pullout drawers for tools and supplies. There are many internal storage shelves for other necessities and exterior lighting switches and power supplies, all within easy reach.

The driver’s side has a battery-power refrigerator and an electric hot dog grill to provide food and refreshment. A pair of racks above the cab provide additional storage space for tools and equipment. Also on the racks are traction mats for vehicle recovery. On top of the rack, structure are dual bike holders to transport mountain bikes to the trails. The vehicle has a JPP two-inch lift kit with FOX shocks and 17-inch JPP bead-lock-capable wheels with 37-inch BFGoodrich tires. Other features include a Rubicon bumper, plenty of skid plates, and a winch.

