Is the M3 Pro ALREADY Obsolete? M4 MacBook Pro Speed Test

When considering an upgrade to a new MacBook Pro, you may find yourself torn between the M4 and the M3 Pro models. To help you make an informed decision, the video below from Matt Talks Tech guide will look at the key aspects of both laptops, including performance, battery life, design, storage speed, and overall value.

Performance: M4 Excels in CPU, M3 Pro Shines in GPU

The M4 MacBook Pro demonstrates superior performance in CPU-related tasks, outperforming the M3 Pro in both single-core and multi-core benchmarks. This makes the M4 an excellent choice for users who frequently engage in processor-intensive activities such as video rendering, complex data analysis, or running multiple virtual machines simultaneously.

On the other hand, the M3 Pro holds its own in the realm of graphics performance. If your work heavily relies on GPU-accelerated applications like 3D modeling, video editing, or gaming, the M3 Pro may be the better fit for your needs.

Battery Life: M4 Offers Longer Endurance

One of the most crucial factors for many laptop users is battery life. In this regard, the M4 takes the lead, boasting an impressive 24-hour battery life compared to the M3 Pro’s 20 hours. This extended endurance makes the M4 an ideal companion for those who need a reliable laptop that can last through long workdays, travel, or study sessions without the need for frequent recharging.

Design and Features: Familiar Experience with a Nano-Texture Option

Both the M4 and M3 Pro share a similar design language and port configuration, ensuring a familiar user experience for those accustomed to the MacBook Pro lineup. However, the M4 offers an additional feature in the form of an optional Nano-texture screen. This unique screen coating helps to reduce glare and reflections, enhancing the display’s visibility in various lighting conditions, particularly in bright environments.

Storage Speed: M3 Pro Takes the Lead

When it comes to storage performance, the M3 Pro has a slight edge over the M4. The M3 Pro features faster SSD read and write speeds, which can be particularly beneficial for users who regularly work with large files or require quick access to stored data. Faster storage speeds can significantly improve overall system responsiveness and reduce wait times when loading or saving projects.

Price and Value: Balancing Cost and Future-Proofing

Price is often a deciding factor when choosing between two laptops. The M4 carries a price tag of $1,599, while the M3 Pro has seen occasional discounts, bringing the two models closer in terms of cost. When considering long-term value and future-proofing, the M4 is generally recommended due to its longer support lifecycle and superior battery life. However, if your work heavily depends on graphics performance and you can find the M3 Pro at a significantly lower price, it may offer better value for your specific needs.

Real-World Performance: Video Editing

To put the performance of both laptops into perspective, let’s consider a common use case: video editing. In practical tests, the differences in export times between the M4 and M3 Pro are minimal. This indicates that both models are capable of handling video editing tasks efficiently, allowing you to focus on other factors such as battery life, graphics performance, or price when making your decision.

Making Your Choice: M4 for Longevity, M3 Pro for Graphics

In summary, the M4 MacBook Pro is the ideal choice for users who prioritize overall performance, battery life, and future-proofing. Its superior CPU performance and longer battery life make it a versatile and reliable option for a wide range of tasks. On the other hand, the M3 Pro remains a compelling choice for those who heavily rely on graphics-intensive applications and can find the laptop at a discounted price.

Ultimately, the decision between the M4 and M3 Pro comes down to your specific needs and priorities. By carefully considering the factors outlined in this guide, you can make an informed choice that will provide the best value and performance for your unique workflow.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



