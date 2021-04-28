New Twelve South Forte MagSafe iPhone wireless charging stand $40

Twelve South has today started taking pre-orders for its new Forte MagSafe charger stand priced at $40, with delivery expected to take place early in May 2021. Forté has been created to provide you with the “ultimate desktop, countertop or bedside charging stand” for iPhone 12. The top of Forté tilts 70 degrees to provide the perfect viewing angle. You can also position your phone in landscape or portrait mode.

Features of the new Forte MagSafe charger stand by Twelve South include:

– Pairs with MagSafe Charger for fastest wireless charging possible

– Holds iPhone in portrait or landscape and tilts 70-degrees

– Use as a pedestal charger for AirPods and AirPods Pro

– Easily insert and remove MagSafe Charger (not included) for travel

“Forté for iPhone is a modern wireless charging stand made exclusively for iPhone 12 and the Apple MagSafe Charger. Snap your MagSafe Charger into Forté and you instantly have a clever way to dock your iPhone 12 while it wirelessly charges. It magnetically holds your phone vertically or horizontally for hands-free use. As a bonus, the swiveling platform tilts up to 70-degrees to the perfect viewing angle or to create a charging pedestal for your AirPods. When it’s time to travel, your MagSafe charger easily pops out to go.”

