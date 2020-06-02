iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR camera comparison (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone SE cost $399, it is the most affordable of Apple’s current iPhones, we recently saw a speed test of the handset against the iPhone 11 Pro Max and now we have a camera comparison.
The video below from Mrwhostheboss shows the cameras of the iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR side by side. The iPhone SE retails for $399, the iPhone XR $599 and the iPhone 11 $699, lets find out how they compare.
As we can see from the video the new iPhone SE camera is great for both photos and videos, not quite as good as the iPhone 11 but it still is a decent camera.
The iPhone 11 clearly has the better camera of the three hands in low light situations, although the other two devices still do a good job.
Source & Image credit Mrwhotheboss