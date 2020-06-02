iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR camera comparison (Video)

Apple’s new iPhone SE cost $399, it is the most affordable of Apple’s current iPhones, we recently saw a speed test of the handset against the iPhone 11 Pro Max and now we have a camera comparison.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss shows the cameras of the iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR side by side. The iPhone SE retails for $399, the iPhone XR $599 and the iPhone 11 $699, lets find out how they compare.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the new iPhone SE camera is great for both photos and videos, not quite as good as the iPhone 11 but it still is a decent camera.

The iPhone 11 clearly has the better camera of the three hands in low light situations, although the other two devices still do a good job.

Source & Image credit Mrwhotheboss

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals