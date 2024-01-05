iPhone 17 Pro to get major camera updates

The new iPhone 15 range of smartphones launched back in September, We have already hear a number of rumors about the iPhone 16 and now we have some details about the iPhone 17 Pro models which will launch in 2025.

According to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone17 and 17 Pro and 17 Plus and 17 Pro Max will be getting some major camera upgrades, this will include the front facing cameras on the handsets. According to the report, the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a 24 megapioxel front facing camera.

The iPhone 15 Pro has a 12 megapixel front camera and the iPhone 16 models are also expected to use the same camera, the major upgrade will come next year with the iPhone 17 models, more details below.

The front camera of the iPhone 17 will be upgraded to 24MP/6P lens (vs. the 12MP/5P lens of iPhone 15 & 16), which will significantly improve the image quality. Genius is the primary lens supplier for iPhone front cameras. As the unit price of the 6P lens is 100–120% higher than that of the 5P, it will contribute significantly to Genius’ revenue of more than NT$3 billion and profit in 2H25.

Apple is expected to bring a range of other upgrades to its 2025 iPhone range, although exactly what these updagrades will be is not known as yet, as soon as we get some more dteails, we will let you know.

Source Ming-Chi Kuo / Medium



