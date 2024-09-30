iPhone 16 Battery Face-off: Pro vs Non-Pro, Big vs Bigger

In a comprehensive battery life comparison from Simple Alpaca, among the latest iPhone 16 models, including the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, surprising results emerged. The test aimed to determine which model offers the best battery performance under controlled conditions, running the devices at maximum brightness with identical applications and activities.

Setting the Stage for a Fair Comparison

To ensure a level playing field, all devices were carefully prepared for the battery face-off. The initial setup involved setting each iPhone to its maximum brightness level, clearing background applications, and adding battery widgets to the main screens. This approach created a controlled environment that would allow for accurate measurement of battery performance across the different models.

All devices set to maximum brightness

Background applications cleared

Battery widgets added to main screens

Hourly Check-ins Reveal Emerging Differences

As the test progressed, hourly check-ins were conducted to monitor the battery drain rate of each iPhone model. After the first hour, all devices showed a consistent 99% battery level. However, by the second hour, notable differences began to surface:

iPhone 16 Plus: 91%

91% iPhone 16: 88%

88% iPhone 16 Pro: 85%

85% iPhone 16 Pro Max: 89%

The third hour revealed an even more pronounced gap, with the iPhone 16 Plus leading at 85%, followed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max at 82%, the iPhone 16 at 81%, and the iPhone 16 Pro trailing at 77%. These early observations hinted at potential discrepancies between Apple’s battery life claims and the actual performance of the devices.

Non-Pro Models Outshine Pro Counterparts

As the test progressed, a surprising trend emerged: the non-Pro models consistently outperformed their Pro counterparts in terms of battery longevity. The iPhone 16 Plus maintained its lead over the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the iPhone 16 showed better results compared to the iPhone 16 Pro. These findings suggest that, under certain conditions, the non-Pro models may offer superior battery life, challenging Apple’s claims about the Pro models’ battery performance.

Pushing the Limits with Additional Tests

To further stress the batteries and simulate real-world usage scenarios, additional tests were conducted. Running resource-intensive applications like Temple Run 2 and benchmark tests helped accelerate battery drain, providing a more comprehensive view of each model’s performance. The flashlights were also turned on to mimic common user behaviors that impact battery life.

The Final Verdict: iPhone 16 Plus Reigns Supreme

After hours of rigorous testing, the iPhone 16 Pro was the first to succumb, lasting only 8 hours and 1 minute. The iPhone 16 followed closely, holding out for 8 hours and 42 minutes. The iPhone 16 Pro Max demonstrated improved endurance, surviving for 9 hours and 42 minutes. However, it was the iPhone 16 Plus that emerged as the clear winner, outlasting all other models with an impressive 9 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, ending the test with 8% battery remaining.

The results of this battery face-off challenge Apple’s claims about the superior battery performance of the Pro and Pro Max versions. For users who prioritize battery longevity above all else, the iPhone 16 Plus stands out as the recommended choice. This comparison underscores the importance of conducting real-world tests to verify manufacturer claims and make informed purchasing decisions based on actual performance data.

