iPhone 13 could come with under display fingerprint scanner

We have been hearing rumors for a while that Apple have been working on an under display fingerprint scanner, according to a recent report, this could appear in this years iPhone 13.

The news comes in a report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the report also mentions that Apple is working on a new foldable display for smartphones.

Apple is apparently testing out some foldable display prototypes, but they have not decided one hundred percent on whether they intend to launch a foldable iPhone.

They have been looking at different foldable display sizes which have included a 6.7 inch display and others.

With regards to the iPhone 13 we are expecting to see a number of changes this year, it is not clear as yet on whether Apple will ditch the notch this year or whether we will have to wait until next year.

Source MacRumors

