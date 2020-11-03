Moment iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories unveiled



This week smartphone and gadget accessory maker Moment has introduced their new Moment Mounts with MagSafe, specifically designed for the latest Apple iPhone 12 phone and its MagSafe charging technology. The range of accessories are priced from $20 and include wall mounts, car vent mounts, tripod mounts and more. Designed to provide iPhone users with the fastest way to mount or add lighting, microphone and more to the new iPhone 12. Enabling users to customize their setup quickly and easily while using the companies proprietary patent pending configuration of magnets to provide extra strength when in place.. Moment explains a little more about their new iPhone 12 phone MagSafe range of accessories.

“We believe it’s the future for how you quickly attach your favorite gear to your phone, and your phone to your favorite gear. Whether you are new to mobile photography or a pro filmmaker, we believe MagSafe will be more accessible than any of the current phone clamp solutions. “

“Similar to our new Tripod Mount, our pro version adds an adjustable standard cold shoe mount on top of it. Designed to work with any standard 1/4”-20 tripods or handles, you can now shoot in landscape and portrait mode without a phone clamp. Compatible with or without a case, this mount also includes our proprietary (M)Force magnet array which is even stronger than standard accessories, giving you extra confidence your phone won’t fall off. Beyond being extra strong the mount is lightweight, compact, and easy to use.”

Features of the Pro Tripod Mount with MagSafe priced at $50 include : compatibility with or without a case on iPhone 12, supports MagSafe cases and accessories, easily usable in portrait or landscape mode, adjustable cold shoe arm for different size phones and cases, proprietary (M)Force magnet array and grip pad for even more strength (Patent Pending), magnetic mount allows for easy micro angle adjustments, mounts to any standard 1/4”-20 tripod, low profile aluminum construction and padded contact points to keep your phone safe, says Moment.

Source : Moment :

