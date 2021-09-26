MagFlott minimalist magnetic iPad desk stand

MagFlött is a minimalist magnetic iPad stand designed for the iPad Pro and iPad Air 4 tablets allowing you to position your iPad for improved productivity, viewing and focus. The premium stand has been in development for the last 18 months and provides an easy way to extend your iMac or MacBook Pro screen directly to your iPad or simply provide a more ergonomic working environment when using a keyboard with your iPad at your desk.

Magnetic iPad desk stand

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 26% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Made for iPad Pro & iPad Air 4. Minimalist Modern Design. Magnetically attach. Rotate & tilt. 6 FEET curved-end USB C Cable included! We are happy to ship worldwide. The shipping rate to your country will be indicated after completing the survey that will be sent out after the campaign has ended. Please note that the price of the item does not include additional duty and taxes that may apply as per local laws of importation. “

If the MagFlott campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the MagFlott magnetic iPad stand project view the promotional video below.

“We are very confident that we will produce MagFlött on time, but things happen. Such as shipping delays, manufacturing delays, and misc things. But, after doing 4 crowdfunding campaigns, we have a good handle and on the timeline and will always do our best to make sure you get a High-Quality product from us.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the magnetic iPad stand, jump over to the official MagFlott crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

