Nullboard minimalist blank iPad pro keyboard

iPad Pro users looking for a unique keyboard without any key labels may be interested in the Nullboard, the world’s first blank iPad Pro keyboard. Offering a minimal design to “improve touch-typing, focus on expressing ideas anywhere without distraction”.

Launched via Kickstarter this week earlybird pledges are available from £109 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020

“Given the design is now set and finalized as per the detailed presentation above, we are confident that the project will be successfully delivered at the end of the campaign. Regards to the mass production ahead, we have managed to secure a trustworthy manufacturer and logistic company, We have also tested produced numbers of prototypes from different supplier prior to our Kickstarter launch. “

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals