iPad mini 7 vs iPad mini 6: Performance, Features, and Price Compared

The iPad Mini 7 brings several notable upgrades over its predecessor, the iPad Mini 6, while maintaining the same price point. Let’s dive into the key differences and improvements that set the new model apart in a great new video from Max Tech.

Doubled Storage Capacity at No Extra Cost

One of the most significant enhancements in the iPad Mini 7 is the increased storage capacity. With a generous 128 GB of storage, it offers twice the space compared to the Mini 6. This means you can store more apps, photos, documents, and media without worrying about running out of room. The best part? This storage upgrade comes at no additional cost, providing excellent value for users.

Familiar Design with Enhanced Apple Pencil Functionality

At first glance, the iPad Mini 7 retains the familiar design of its predecessor, including the convenient Touch ID for secure authentication. However, a closer look reveals a slimmer Apple Pencil connector, which is now compatible with the advanced Apple Pencil Pro. This upgrade opens up new possibilities for artists, designers, and note-takers, as the Apple Pencil Pro offers enhanced precision and additional features like pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition.

Impressive Performance Boost with A7 Pro Chip

Under the hood, the iPad Mini 7 packs a powerful punch with the A7 Pro chip. Skipping over the A16, this upgrade results in a substantial performance boost. The RAM has been doubled from 4 GB to 8 GB, leading to significant improvements in CPU and AI performance. While the GPU performance sees more modest gains, the overall system responsiveness is noticeably enhanced, providing a smoother and more efficient user experience.

Doubled storage capacity from 64 GB to 128 GB at no extra cost

Slimmer Apple Pencil connector compatible with advanced Apple Pencil Pro

Powerful A7 Pro chip delivers substantial performance improvements

RAM doubled from 4 GB to 8 GB for enhanced CPU and AI performance

Display and Audio: Room for Improvement

While the iPad Mini 7 excels in performance and storage, some areas remain unchanged from its predecessor. The display technology, including resolution and brightness, remains the same as the Mini 6. Unfortunately, the jelly scrolling issue, which can cause a slight distortion effect when scrolling, persists in the new model. This may be a consideration for users who are particularly sensitive to display anomalies. In terms of audio, the iPad Mini 7 maintains the same speaker quality as the Mini 6. While the audio performance is still decent, there are no notable enhancements in this area.

Connectivity and Camera Enhancements

The iPad Mini 7 introduces a faster USB-C port, which significantly improves data transfer speeds. This is particularly beneficial for users who frequently transfer large files or connect external devices. The improved connectivity makes file sharing and peripheral connectivity more efficient and convenient. On the camera front, the iPad Mini 7 brings some software-based enhancements. While the camera hardware remains the same, the device offers improved photo processing capabilities, resulting in better HDR and contrast in captured images. These improvements are primarily driven by advanced algorithms and software optimizations.

Gaming Performance and Heat Management

For gaming enthusiasts, the iPad Mini 7 delivers moderate improvements in gaming performance compared to its predecessor. However, it’s important to note that the device may experience throttling due to heat management issues during prolonged gaming sessions. This means that the performance may slightly decrease over time to prevent overheating. While this is a common challenge in compact devices, it’s something to keep in mind for avid gamers.

Enhanced Apple Pencil Support

One of the standout features of the iPad Mini 7 is its support for the Apple Pencil Pro. This advanced stylus introduces a range of new capabilities, such as pressure sensitivity, tilt recognition, and programmable buttons. Artists and note-takers will appreciate the improved precision and expanded functionality offered by the Apple Pencil Pro. Additionally, the iPad Mini 7 includes Find My support for the Apple Pencil, making it easier to locate the stylus if misplaced.

Summary

The iPad Mini 7 offers a compelling upgrade over its predecessor, delivering enhanced performance, doubled storage capacity, and improved Apple Pencil support at the same price point. The powerful A7 Pro chip, combined with increased RAM, provides a significant boost in CPU and AI performance, while the faster USB-C port improves connectivity and data transfer speeds. However, the display technology remains unchanged, and the jelly scrolling issue persists. The camera improvements are primarily software-based, and the audio quality remains the same as the Mini 6. Gaming performance sees moderate improvements, but heat management may be a concern during extended gaming sessions. Overall, the iPad Mini 7 represents a solid choice for users seeking a compact and powerful tablet. It offers excellent value for its price, making it an attractive option for both new buyers and those considering an upgrade from older models. While the improvements may not be groundbreaking for Mini 6 owners, the iPad Mini 7 solidifies its position as a competitive and feature-rich device within the iPad lineup.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



