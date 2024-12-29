iOS 18 Photos App Driving You Crazy? Here’s the Fix!

The iOS 18 update has brought significant changes to the Photos app, which may leave some users feeling overwhelmed. The familiar bottom navigation bar has been replaced by a single-page feed that consolidates all categories into one continuous scroll. While this redesign aims to simplify navigation and centralize content, it can feel cluttered and unintuitive for those accustomed to the previous versions. However, with a few customization options, you can transform the app into a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, the video below from Daniel About Tech shows how this can be done.

To make the Photos app work better for you, start by accessing the “Customize and Reorder” option located at the bottom of the feed. This feature allows you to:

Disable categories you rarely use, reducing visual clutter and helping you focus on what matters most. For example, you can hide sections like Duplicates or Memories while keeping essential ones such as Favorites and Recently Deleted.

Enable specific categories that align with your interests. If you frequently take photos of your pets or loved ones, activating the Pets or People categories can make these images easier to find.

Reorder categories to ensure that your most-used sections appear at the top of the feed, minimizing scrolling and improving accessibility.

By tailoring the feed layout to your preferences, you can create a more organized and efficient experience within the Photos app.

Optimizing Your Photo Library

After customizing the layout, the Photos app becomes a more streamlined tool for managing your media. Photos and videos are displayed in chronological order, creating a clean and organized view. Essential utilities like Hidden Photos and Recently Deleted remain easily accessible, while the Search and Select tools continue to provide robust navigation and management options. These features allow you to locate, organize, and manage your content efficiently, ensuring that your photo library remains well-structured and easy to navigate.

Personalizing the App to Suit Your Needs

iOS 18 offers additional ways to tailor the Photos app to your specific requirements. For instance:

If you’re an avid traveler, allowing the Trips category can help you quickly revisit memories from your favorite destinations.

The Pets and People categories are perfect for organizing photos of loved ones and furry friends.

Reordering these categories adds another layer of convenience. By placing your most-used sections at the top of the feed, you can reduce the time spent scrolling and access your content faster.

This flexibility ensures that the app adapts to your preferences rather than forcing you to adjust to its design, making it a more personalized and user-friendly experience.

Enjoying a More Intuitive Photos App

By taking advantage of these customization options, you can transform the iOS 18 Photos app into a user-friendly tool that feels familiar and functional. The streamlined layout eliminates unnecessary distractions, allowing you to focus on your photos and videos. Essential utilities remain within easy reach, and the Search and Select tools ensure smooth navigation and organization.

Whether you’re a casual user or someone who relies heavily on the Photos app for managing your media, these adjustments provide a practical solution to the challenges posed by the new feed layout. With just a few tweaks, you can regain control over your photo library and enjoy a more intuitive experience, making the app a powerful and efficient tool for organizing and accessing your memories.

Summary

While the iOS 18 Photos app may initially seem overwhelming, its customization features offer a straightforward way to create a cleaner, more functional interface. By disabling unused categories, reordering sections, and leveraging the app’s utilities, you can design a layout that suits your needs. These changes not only simplify navigation but also enhance the overall user experience, making the Photos app a powerful tool for managing your media. Embrace these customization options and take control of your photo library, ensuring that your memories are always easily accessible and well-organized.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



