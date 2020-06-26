iOS 14 battery life test (Video)

Apple’s iOS 14 was revealed at WWDC earlier this week and Apple also released the first beta of the software, not we get to find out what battery lofe is like in this new version of iOS.

In the video below the battery life is tests on iOS 13.5.1 and iOS 14 beta 1 one the 2020 iPhone SE and 2020 iPhone 11, lets find out if there are any improvements.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there were some battery life improvements in the new iOS 14 beta 1 over the current iOS 13.5.1 release.

This is impressive as this is only the first beta that has been released of iOS 14 and we are months away from its release, so we are looking forward to seeing if there will be major battery life improvements oby the time the final version is released. We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14 some time in September or October.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals