iOS 14.5 beta 1 vs iOS 14.4 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5 beta 1 software for the iPhone and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.5 beta 1 vs iOS 14.4.

In the video below the two versions of iOS are run on a range of devices, the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S ate 06:46, the iPhone 7 at 13:11, the iPhone 8 at 19:46, the iPhone XR at 2614 and the iPhone 11 st 41.44.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the boot up times in iOS 14.5 beta 1 over iOS 14.4. There are also no major speed improvements in the range of apps, this may change by the time the final software is released.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will release their iOS 14.5 software update, it could be some time later this month.

Source & Image Credit:iAppleBytes

