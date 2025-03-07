Introducing the Volvo ES90: A New Era of Electric Sedan

The Volvo ES90 is a remarkable addition to the world of electric vehicles, seamlessly blending the sophistication of a sedan, the versatility of a fastback, and the spaciousness of an SUV. This fully electric car has been carefully designed to eliminate compromises, offering a unique combination of style, functionality, and innovative technology. With its sleek Scandinavian design, advanced safety features, and next-generation computing power, the ES90 is poised to transform the electric sedan market.

The exterior of the ES90 exudes elegance and modernity, with clean lines and a distinctive silhouette that sets it apart from other electric vehicles. The signature Thor’s Hammer headlights and C-shaped LED rear lamps create a striking visual presence on the road. Customers can personalize their ES90 by choosing from seven exterior colors and a range of 20 to 22-inch wheel options, ensuring that their vehicle reflects their individual style.

Unmatched Comfort and Technology

Step inside the Volvo ES90, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a world where luxury meets innovation. The cabin has been carefully crafted with premium materials and Scandinavian-inspired aesthetics, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. With six ambient light themes and multiple upholstery options, the ES90 allows for a truly personalized driving experience. Passengers in the rear seats will appreciate the exceptional legroom, made possible by the car’s generous 3.1-meter wheelbase. The panoramic roof, available with electrochromic glass, provides UV protection and adjustable transparency, ensuring optimal comfort for all occupants.

The ES90 is not just a showcase of style; it also features a state-of-the-art infotainment system powered by the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform, with Google built-in. The 14.5-inch center display and 9-inch driver display provide seamless access to navigation, entertainment, and climate controls, ensuring that drivers and passengers stay connected and informed throughout their journey. For those who appreciate exceptional audio quality, the optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system with Dolby Atmos® delivers an immersive listening experience, complete with a unique mode that replicates the acoustics of the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Advanced Safety and Performance

Volvo has long been synonymous with safety, and the ES90 takes this commitment to new heights. The vehicle is equipped with an advanced sensor array, including lidar technology, which enhances the car’s ability to detect and respond to potential hazards on the road. The driver understanding system monitors the driver’s attention and can intervene if necessary, while the full-cabin occupant sensing ensures the safety of all passengers.

Under the hood, the ES90 is powered by a fully electric powertrain with 800V technology, allowing faster charging and longer range. With a WLTP cycle range of up to 700 kilometers, the ES90 is designed for both daily commutes and long-distance travel. When connected to a 350 kW fast charger, the vehicle can add an impressive 300 kilometers of range in just 10 minutes, minimizing downtime and ensuring that drivers can get back on the road quickly.

Specifications

Powertrain: Fully electric with 800V technology for faster charging and longer range

Fully electric with 800V technology for faster charging and longer range Range: Up to 700 kilometers (WLTP cycle)

Up to 700 kilometers (WLTP cycle) Charging: Adds 300 kilometers in 10 minutes at 350 kW fast chargers

Adds 300 kilometers in 10 minutes at 350 kW fast chargers Interior: 3.1-meter wheelbase, six ambient light themes, multiple upholstery options

3.1-meter wheelbase, six ambient light themes, multiple upholstery options Infotainment: Google built-in, Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform, 14.5-inch center display

Google built-in, Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform, 14.5-inch center display Sound System: Optional Bowers & Wilkins with Dolby Atmos® and Abbey Road mode

Optional Bowers & Wilkins with Dolby Atmos® and Abbey Road mode Safety: Advanced sensor array with lidar, driver understanding system, full-cabin occupant sensing

Advanced sensor array with lidar, driver understanding system, full-cabin occupant sensing Storage: 424-liter boot, expandable to 733 liters; 22-liter front trunk

424-liter boot, expandable to 733 liters; 22-liter front trunk Exterior: Seven colors, 20-22 inch wheels, Thor’s Hammer headlights, C-shaped LED rear lamps

Pricing and Availability

The Volvo ES90 is now available for order in select European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Sweden, with plans to expand to more countries through 2026. As a premium offering in Volvo’s electric lineup, the ES90’s pricing details vary by region. However, the company is confident that the vehicle’s unique blend of style, performance, and technology will appeal to discerning customers who value both luxury and sustainability.

Explore More from Volvo

While the ES90 is a standout addition to Volvo’s electric vehicle lineup, it is just one example of the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. For customers who prefer the versatility of an SUV, the Volvo EX90 offers similar innovative technology in a larger package. On the other hand, the compact Volvo EX30 provides a more urban-friendly option for those who prioritize maneuverability and efficiency.

As Volvo continues to expand its range of fully electric vehicles, the company remains dedicated to its vision of a greener, safer future. With the ES90 leading the charge, Volvo is redefining what drivers can expect from an electric sedan, setting a new standard for luxury, performance, and sustainability in the automotive industry.

Source Volvo



