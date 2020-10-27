Arduino Opla Internet of Things Kit

The Arduino development team has this week launched a new Internet of Things kit designed to provide an easy path into creating your very own connected devices. The Arduino Oplà Kit is an open programmable IoT platform that allows you to add smart connectivity to the things around your home or workplace and build custom IoT devices with no soldering required.

“The Oplà Kit contains all the hardware necessary to create eight connected applications, access to an online platform with assembly instructions, and a 12-month subscription to the Arduino Create Maker Plan. This kit is perfect for beginners with basic DIY experience, while more advanced users can leverage it to customize and hack their smart applications and devices, with full control of their data and processes. “

“No soldering is required with the Oplà IoT Kit, which is based on a MKR IoT carrier with an OLED color display, on-board environmental sensors and capacitive touch buttons. The kit also includes a MKR WiFi 1010 board, a circular plastic enclosure and supporting accessories, such as two cables, a motion sensor, a moisture sensor, and a USB cable.

The Oplà unit acts as the physical interface with the Arduino IoT Cloud providing you with total control at your fingertips via the Arduino IoT Remote app. Configure and manage all the settings via the Arduino IoT Cloud, with easy to create dashboards providing real-time readings from your smart devices around the home or workplace. Adjusting settings, switching devices on/off, watering plants etc is all controllable on the go with the Arduino IoT Remote app or fully automate the set-up then sit back and enjoy! “

The Oplà IoT Kit allows you to add connectivity to devices around the home or workplace and provides everything you need to build eight Internet of Things self assembly projects enabling you to build custom connected devices that can be controlled by your smartphone.

– Remote Controlled Lights – change color, light modes and switch on/off via your mobile

– Personal Weather Station – record and monitor local weather conditions

– Home Security Alarm – Detect motions and trigger warnings

– Solar System Tracker – retrieve data from planets and moons in the Solar System

– Inventory Control – track goods in & out

– Smart Garden – monitor and control the environment for your plants

– Thermostat Control – smart control for heating and cooling systems

– Thinking About You – send messages between the Oplà and the Arduino IoT Cloud

Source : Arduino Store : Arduino Blog

