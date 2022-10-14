Milda the unique one-step push-pull interior door lock

Milda is the latest design and innovation to be added to the range of products available from Anylock, a specialist in push-pull door locks. Milda is an interior door lock specifically designed to make opening and securing doors easier for children, adults, elderly or disabled family members.

The Milda lock prevents the chance of door jamming over time, guaranteeing generations of use. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Most of us face no issues using conventional door locks. But for children, the elderly, and the disabled, it may not be so straightforward. Turning door handles is an unnatural wrist movement, so when faced with repeated stress, it can lead to wrist pain. MILDA is a one-step push-pull door lock designed over long-term research to provide a system convenient and easy for everyone.”

One-step push-pull interior door lock

If the Milda campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Milda one-step push-pull interior door lock project review the promotional video below.

” By installing silicone pads on your milda lock, unexpected scratches or markings during installation can be prevented, with better attachment grip to your door’s surface. Preventing the entry of moisture when assembling in humid conditions such as the bathroom, the silicone pad helps to keep the lock in top condition for longer. “

“Patented technology from Anylock, the auto-reverse mechanism rotates 90 degrees in the direction in which the door is pushed or pulled. Minimizing the friction between the lock latch and plate supports a smoother movement, making for an easy operation for the elderly and children. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the one-step push-pull interior door lock, jump over to the official Milda crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



