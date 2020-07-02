Intel Ghost Canyon NUC compact desktop PC launches from $999

The new Intel Ghost Canyon NUC is half the size of a conventional desktop tower, and the Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit is perfect for small spaces or to take to LAN parties, work or school. Equipped with 9th Gen Intel Core Processors with choices offering Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7, or 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor. Intel have made it easy to swap out the Intel NUC Compute Element whenever you want, so your Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit stays strong, relevant, and powerful—now and in the future, with support for up to three 4K displays.

Intel has also provided plenty of upgrade options offering up to 64GB of RAM via 2 x DDR4-2666 SODIMM slots, 3 x M.2 PCIe x4 slots for storage and PCIe x16 slot for graphics cards up to 8″ long. Other features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports, HDMI 2.0a port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports,as well as support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Specifications of the Intel Ghost Canyon NUC mini PC :

– Unlocked 9th gen Intel Core i9 processor

– PCIe x16 slot for desktop graphics (up to 8″ card length)

– Supports three 4K displays (more with discrete graphics)

– Two Thunderbolt 3 ports

– Intel Wi-Fi 6

– Bluetooth 5

– Two Intel Gigabit LAN ports

– HDMI 2.0a port

– 3-year limited warranty

The Intel NUC 9 Extreme mini PC is now available from $999 from a number of online retailers.

Source : Liliputing : FanlessTech

