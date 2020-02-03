Jollylook Auto modern retro instant camera

The unique Jollylook Auto camera is a modern, vintage-styled fold-out instant film camera, combining a classic design with environmentally friendly materials, a manual development mechanism, automatic shutter, and a flash. Launched via Kickstarter last month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 1,300 backers with still 14 days remaining. It’s designed to explain a little more about the inspiration, features and design of the Jollylook camera.

“We are in love with the look of vintage film cameras, and we are passionate about the concept of creating a stylish camera with a steampunk-inspired vintage design, while still being functional so that even an inexperienced user can easily get great results. Combining classic design, environmentally friendly materials for the camera body, a manual development mechanism and modern functional electronics, we have created a design that we are sure will impress even the most demanding of users.”

Features of the Jollylook camera :

– Vintage Design – The classic vintage-inspired design is striking and attracts attention from all who see it.

– Automatic – Auto exposure and flash make it easy to shoot and achieve great results.

– Precise focus control – Unlike most instant cameras, Jollylook Auto features precise manual focus control for sharper results at all distances.

– Foldout and Compact – Little bigger than a smartphone box, the Jollylook Auto fits into a jacket pocket or small bag with ease.

– Easy to use – With easy to follow instructions the Jollylook Auto can be used immediately and instantly.

– A striking display camera – Even when not in use the Jollylook Auto looks beautiful on the shelf!

– Fun to use – Jollylook Auto is a fun and interesting camera to use that teaches you more about photography while impressing your friends and creating amazing instant memories.

– Beautiful photos – Using Instax mini film you get 10 instant color or monochrome analog photos. Instax is the most reliable, affordable and long-lasting instant film available.

– Environmentally-friendly – The case of the Jollylook Auto is made from easily recyclable, biodegradable laminated wood fiber material.

Source : Kickstarter

