Infinix Zero 30 5G smartphone unveiled

Infinix has launched a new Android smartphone, the Infinix Zero 30 5G, and the handset comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or 12GB of RTAM and 256GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot.

The new Infinix Zero 30 5G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features USB-C and 68W fast charging, the handset has a range of cameras, and there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset there is a 50-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies, on the back there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, and there is also a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of three colors, Golden Hourm, Rome Green, and Fantasy Purple and the 8GB of RAM model will cost INR 23,999 which is about $290, the 12GB model will retail for INR 24,999 which is about $300 at the current exchange rate, both models are now available to pre-order from Flipkart.

Source GSM Arena



