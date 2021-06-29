Infinix Concept Phone 2021 has 160W charging (Video)

Infinix are showing off a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021. The handset is basically a concept smartphone to show off the latest technology.

One of the flagship features on this new concept smartphone is the device’s 160W fast charging, it can apparently charge to full from zero in just 10 minutes.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Infinix Concept Phone 2021 and some of its features, lets find out more about the device.

This smartphone will not go on sale instead it designed to show off their latest technology that they will be using in their future devices.

The handset has a 4000 mAh battery that is designed to charge from 0 to 100 in just 10 minutes, these speed claims were tested in the video and the device managed a full charge in 13 minutes in 10 seconds which is impressive.

The device looks interesting and the 6.6 inch curved AMOLED display looks impressive. There is also a new AI camera on the back of the handset which looks impressive.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new 160W charging technology on the device which looks seriously impressive, even with larger batteries like a 5000 mAh battery it should be able to charge is a short amount of time.

Source & Image Credit Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals