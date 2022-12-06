Team Group P845-M80 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 industrial SSD

Team Group has this week introduced a new range of storage to its ever expanding catalogue in the form of the P845-M80 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 industrial SSD range. Offering a maximum capacity of 2TB and meeting NVMe 2.0 standards the new solid state disk storage is equipped with advanced firmware technologies and integrated host memory buffer.

Industrial SSD

“In the wake of the global pandemic, science and digital medicine is rapidly on the rise in innovative biomedical fields. In response to the significant increase in the demand for high-performance image processing and stable storage, Team Group introduces the PCIe Gen 4 x4 industrial grade SSD with the adoption of an 8-channel controller and optional patented graphene and aluminium fin heat dissipation technologies. It effectively reduces the thermal energy generated from high-speed reading and writing and maintains system stability. “

“The patented graphene heat dissipation technology (US invention patent number: US 110,513,92 B2 / Taiwan invention patent number: I703921) features a small volume and agility in application, suitable for machines of smaller sizes. Whereas, the patented aluminium fin heat dissipation technology (Taiwan utility model patent number: M541645) enables maximum heat dissipation and prolongs product service life. Both technologies are novel options for biomedical innovators, offering stability, high speed, and low latency.”

Source : Team Group





