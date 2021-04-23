Spot auto-watering plant pot and indoor garden

Spot is a new compact indoor garden that allows you to easily grow flowers, herbs and plants thanks to the included Samsung horticultural LED and a unique 10 day auto watering system, which when combined allow your plan to thrive even in the harshest of conditions ot climates. The award-winning design allows you to grow any plant of your choice and offers full-spectrum white light perfect for growing, activating photosynthesis, enhancing plant immunity, and increasing nutritional value.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $54 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates). If the campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the project view the promotional video below.

“The intelligent spot provides ideal conditions for your plants to thrive, making it the sustainable, sophisticated, and innovative choice for proven brown thumbers and anyone looking to take that first step into indoor gardening. Samsung, a world leader in advanced digital component solutions, developed the full-spectrum horticulture lighting technology, which we have equipped the spot with that allows this pot to cultivate plants indoors at any time in any climate.”

“Compared to traditional LED lighting, Samsung’s full-spectrum-based LEDs promote healthier and more balanced plant growth by activating photosynthesis, enhancing plant immunity, and increasing nutritional value.The water from the water tank is delivered straight to the roots of the plant. The Jiffy Pot absorbs water from the wick of the water supply and the plant absorbs the right amount of water from the Jiffy Pot.”

“In addition, the large-capacity water tank has a large opening, so watering and cleaning are very easy.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

