Tablefarm indoor garden grows fresh micro-greens, herbs and more

If you are searching for an easy way to add extra nutrients to your daily meals you may be interested in the Tablefarm indoor garden, designed to enable you to grow herbs, micro greens and more.Microgreens are vegetables and herbs harvested just as they develop their first set of true leaves in about 7 to 10 days.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $76 or ££ Price , offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Tablefarm Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Tablefarm project review the promotional video below.

“Tablefarm is the smart indoor microgarden that is designed to enjoy nutrient-rich microgreens (amaranth, basil, radish, etc), effortless and hassle-free. Autonomous through a passive watering system and automated daylighting, tablefarm saves your greens from over- or underwatering. On top of that, there is no daylight needed at all. All of our seed pads are produced solely from virgin, sustainably-sourced raw materials. They contain no pathogens, no GMOs, or plastic waste. You can have piece of mind knowing your microgreens are purely organic and 100% good for you and the planet.”

“Our watering system and seed pad combination creates a symbiotic relationship. Together, they provide perfect water delivery for an optimal growing environment, overcoming the most common pitfalls when growing microgreens. No underwatering or overwatering anymore! tablefarm comes with a subscription of seed pads delivered right to your door every month.”

Choose from a range of colors to personalize your tablefarm. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Tablefarm crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals