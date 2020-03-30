inCharge6 keyfob 6-in-1 charging cable

The development team responsible for creating the keychain charging cable inCharge have returned to Indiegogo with their sixth generation charging cable providing everything you need to charge all your devices. The campaigners already raised over $1.6 million thanks to over 52,000 backers and is now available in demand, with early bird pledges available from just $12, offering a 33% saving off the recommended retail price. Orders placed will take approximately 30 days to arrive and each comes with a two-year warranty.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To learn more about the latest generation inCharge6 charging cables which are small enough to carry on your key fob jump over to the official Indiegogo campaign page by following the link below. The ultra tough design offers an affordable versatile charging cable which offers USB-C, USB and dual microUSB and Lightning connectors.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals