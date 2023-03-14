iKegger 2.0 beer keg tap and mini keg system

If you are searching for a convenient way to enjoy your favorite beer you might be interested in a second generation refillable beer keg and tap system launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the iKegger 2. Building on previous designs and technology the latest refillable keg and tap is available in two, four or five litre versions and allows you to keep your favorite beverage cool all day and pour a drink at the touch of a button.

If preferred you can also buy the keg tap as a separate item enabling you to attach it to your keg of choice. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $52 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With the iKegger 2.0, we’ve taken things to a whole new level, offering versatility like no other growler or mini keg system. You can pour any drink, using either CO2 or Nitrogen, from your choice of keg size, ranging from 2L to 10L, while it’s either upright on your counter or lying down in your fridge. Plus, with our insulated keg options, your drinks will stay cold all day (and we’re talking Australian temperatures here, we like our drinks icy cold and our weather bloody hot)”.

iKegger mini keg

“Our personal favourite? Go to one of the thousands (literally) of local craft breweries or distilleries and get it refilled there instead of buying cans or bottles from a chain liquor shop. This reduces a huge amount of waste and puts money into the pockets of the people who make the drinks you love instead of a middleman. However, craft beer isn’t for everyone and iKegger 2.0 is far from limited to that. Make some cold brew (or buy some) and you’ve got nitro coffee on tap, add some Kahlua and vodka to it, and keep the espresso martinis coming all night. ”

Assuming that the iKegger 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the iKegger 2 refillable beer mini keg project review the promotional video below.

“Hate the waste of plastic bottles of sodawater? Just fill the keg with cold water and make your own in minutes. Add some flavours to it for refreshing summer drinks and a splash of vodka to make seltzers. Or pour in your preferred ratio of G&T, rum & coke, or whatever else you like, and take it anywhere!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the refillable beer mini keg, jump over to the official iKegger 2 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals