IKEA and ASUS ROG partner to create a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories

IKEA and ASUS ROG have this week announced they are joining forces to develop a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories to bring the gaming experience at home to a “new level”. The range will consist of approximately 30 products will be launched first in China during February 2021, and will then be made available in other markets worldwide during October 2021.

“Together with a new collaborating partner, Republic of Gamers, IKEA will launch the first series of products designed specifically for the gamers to bring the comfort of gaming experience to a new level.”

”ROG is thrilled to be partnering with IKEA to create the ultimate gaming lifestyle for gamers. Gamers have always dreamed of the perfect gaming space that is both comfortably functional and enables full immersion in games. With years of experience delivering innovative gaming solutions to gamers, ROG has a strong understanding of the gaming community. Together with IKEA as an expert in home furnishing, we envision that this collaboration will create synergies that empower gamers to build the gaming space they have always imagined in the comfort of their own homes,” says Kris Huang, General Manager of ASUS Gaming Gear and Accessories Business Unit.

“Around one-fourth of global population (2.5 billion) are gamers, yet the needs of gaming lovers in terms of home furnishing have been so far overlooked. With the rapid growth of gaming market across the world and fast growing number of people playing, IKEA is curious about how home furnishing could improve gaming experience and life around it. Last year, teaming up with UNYQ and Area Academy, IKEA has started to explore the world of gaming, and now the company takes the next steps into it.”

Source : IKEA

