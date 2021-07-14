Hyundai Elantra N has 280 horsepower and an eight-speed DCT

Hyundai has unveiled a new performance sedan called the Elantra N. The automaker says the hot sedan brings together the worlds of high-performance and practicality. Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo flat power engine that produces 280 horsepower and 40 kgf-m of torque.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The car features an N Grin Shift setting that increases boost pressure, temporarily increasing the engine’s power output to 290 horsepower. Other features include an N Corner Carving Differential that is an electronic limited-slip unit and variable exhaust valve system.

The car also features launch control, all aiming to make the car fun to drive. The car can reach 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and promises spirited handling as well. N versions of the Elantra also get an exclusive red strip at the bottom of the front bumper and along with the side skirts, along with a wing-type spoiler and rear diffuser. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced at this time.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals