Hyundai Elantra N has 280 horsepower and an eight-speed DCT

Hyundai has unveiled a new performance sedan called the Elantra N. The automaker says the hot sedan brings together the worlds of high-performance and practicality. Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo flat power engine that produces 280 horsepower and 40 kgf-m of torque.

The engine is paired with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission. The car features an N Grin Shift setting that increases boost pressure, temporarily increasing the engine’s power output to 290 horsepower. Other features include an N Corner Carving Differential that is an electronic limited-slip unit and variable exhaust valve system.

The car also features launch control, all aiming to make the car fun to drive. The car can reach 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and promises spirited handling as well. N versions of the Elantra also get an exclusive red strip at the bottom of the front bumper and along with the side skirts, along with a wing-type spoiler and rear diffuser. Pricing and exact availability are unannounced at this time.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more