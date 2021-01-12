New HyperX gaming gear showcased at CES 2021

HyperX has introduced new products at this years CES 2021 virtual technology event and include the previously featured 60 percent keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Together with a new charging accessory, the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox Series X/S and Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse, Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset and Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 to name a few, pricing and availability below.

– Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard – Available in the U.S. on February 22 for MSRP $99.99 on HyperX Shop.

– HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox – Available in the U.S. on HyperX Shop in February for MSRP $39.99

– Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse – Now available globally for MSRP $49.99

– Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset – Now available globally for MSRP $149.99

– Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset + 7.1 – Now available globally for MSRP $149.99

“HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox: The Official Xbox licensed HyperX ChargePlay Duo is designed for Xbox and compatible with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One wireless controllers. Two additional battery doors will be included to fit onto Xbox Series X/S wireless controllers. The product features a quick docking design on the weighted base and LED indicators that display charging status for each controller. Each ChargePlay Duo also includes two 1400mAH rechargeable battery packs.

Originally released in the U.S., the Pulsefire Haste is now available globally. Pulsefire Haste utilizes an ultra-light honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. The mouse features TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 60M click durability, six programmable buttons and onboard memory. Pulsefire Haste is built with low-friction, pure virgin-grade PTFE skates for effortless glide movement and utilizes HyperFlex USB cable designed to reduce tension and resistance. Pulsefire Haste includes grip tape for both sides of the mouse as well as the left and right mouse buttons and a replacement set of PTFE skates are also included. Pulsefire Haste is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, and record macros.”

