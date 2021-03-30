Hyper Magsafe iPhone 12 battery pack $40

Hyper have this week announced the availability of its new HyperJuice Magnetic Wireless Battery Pack designed for Apple iPhone 12 phones and providing compatibility with the companies MagSafe wireless charging technology. Priced at $40 the MagSafe wireless charger provides 7.5W of power for the iPhone 12 and the 5,000mAh battery can be recharged using the integrated USB-C port.

“Compact, lightweight, and ergonomic design for on-the-go charging that does not get in the way of the phone or camera functions. Magnetically attach to iPhone 12 for fast 7.5W wireless charging. 12W USB-C In/Out port allows you to recharge the battery and iPhone at the same time or charge another USB-C device.”

For more information, purchasing options and full specifications jump over to the official Hyper website by following the link below.

Source : Hyper

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals