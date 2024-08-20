Hydra 100w triple USB-C charging cable

Ever find yourself tangled in a mess of charging cables, each one dedicated to a different device? This innovative cable is packed with features that make it a must-have for tech enthusiasts and busy professionals alike. With Hydra, you no longer need to juggle multiple chargers and cables. Its Triboost™ technology intelligently allocates power, ensuring that each of your devices gets the optimal charge. Whether you’re powering up a laptop, smartphone, or tablet, Hydra delivers up to 100W of power, making it perfect for high-demand devices.

100w Triple USB-C Charging Cable

Key Takeaways Triboost™ technology for intelligent power allocation

100W power delivery for high-demand devices

Triple Type-C outputs for simultaneous charging

LED display for real-time power monitoring

Supports data transfer up to 480Mbps

Versatile compatibility with optional adapters

Cost-effective and futureproof design

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $26 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of Hydra is its LED display, which shows the current wattage being delivered to each connected device. This real-time monitoring ensures that you are always aware of the power distribution, adding an extra layer of safety and efficiency to your charging routine. Imagine being able to see exactly how much power your laptop, phone, and tablet are receiving at any given moment. This feature not only provides peace of mind but also helps you manage your devices more effectively.

Hydra Cable Kickstarter

But Hydra isn’t just about charging; it also supports data transfer at speeds up to 480Mbps. While there are some limitations when using data transfer and charging simultaneously, this feature adds another dimension of versatility to the cable. For instance, you can quickly transfer large files between your devices without needing a separate data cable, making it a convenient all-in-one solution for your tech needs.

Compatibility is another strong suit of Hydra. With optional adapters for Apple Watch, Samsung Watch, Micro USB, and Lightning devices, this cable is designed to meet all your charging needs. It’s a cost-effective solution that eliminates the clutter of multiple chargers and cables, transforming your single-port charger into a multi-device powerhouse. Imagine the convenience of carrying just one cable that can charge all your devices, from your smartwatch to your laptop, without any hassle.

Assuming that the Hydra funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Hydra triple USB-C 100w charging cable project observe the promotional video below.

Hydra is not just a cable; it’s a futureproof investment. As the world increasingly adopts Type-C standards, this cable ensures that you are always ahead of the curve. Its versatile design and intelligent features make it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to streamline their tech setup. Think about the long-term benefits of investing in a cable that will remain compatible with future devices, saving you money and reducing electronic waste.

In summary, Hydra’s specifications are impressive and tailored to meet the needs of modern tech users. The Triboost™ Technology ensures efficient and safe charging, while the 100W power delivery is ideal for high-power devices like laptops. The triple Type-C outputs allow you to charge up to three devices simultaneously, and the LED display provides real-time monitoring of the power being delivered.

The cable also supports data transfer up to 480Mbps, although there are some limitations when using this feature alongside charging. With versatile compatibility and optional adapters for various devices, Hydra is a cost-effective solution that reduces clutter and simplifies your charging routine. Its futureproof design ensures that you are always prepared for the increasing adoption of Type-C standards, making it a smart investment for anyone looking to enhance their tech setup.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the triple USB-C 100w charging cable, jump over to the official Hydra crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



